A 99-year-old Ephrata woman was one of about 50 female veterans from across the state who attended Team Jennifer Cahill Charities’ celebration of Women Veterans Day on Saturday.

Myrtle Council, originally from Berks County, was in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, stationed in New York. She mostly handled mail for the Atlantic Fleet, working six days a week.

Two years later, in June 1948, President Harry Truman signed legislation allowing women to enlist in the armed forces. In November 2022, Gov. Wolf recognized June 12, Women Veterans Day, as a holiday in Pennsylvania, making this year the first official celebration.

“It’s wonderful,” Council said. “It’s been a struggle, but it’s come about now.”

Team Jennifer Cahill Charities is a nonprofit based in Akron Borough whose mission is to assist with end-of-life and funeral expenses for female veterans with stage 4 cancer.

Michael Cahill, executive director of Team Jennifer, started the organization with his wife, Jennifer Cahill, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after she served in the Air Force for four years in the 1990s. Jennifer died in February 2022.

Team Jennifer saw a need for female veterans to be recognized and, according to Michael Cahill, started planning the event in August 2022, before Pennsylvania officially recognized the holiday. Though the holiday is officially June 12, Team Jennifer decided to observe it on the 10th this year because the 12th is a Monday.

Michael Cahill said around 150 people attended Saturday’s event.

The celebration, held at Kissel Valley Farm in Manheim Township, included lunch provided by Mission BBQ, a number of speakers from the veteran community, as well as tables with representatives from organizations that provide support for veterans.

UPMC for Central Pennsylvania occupied one of the tables. Marc Migala, director of Veteran Care Services at UPMC, said his team started working with Team Jennifer at the beginning of the year.

“I think, culturally, we have an idea that only men serve, and that’s absolutely not true,” Migala said. “So many of our service members are women, and they truly do need to be recognized for all of their sacrifices equally, as everybody else.”

UPMC’s Veteran Care Services has many resources for veterans, and according to Migala, provides detail-oriented care every single step of the way.

“It could be appointment coordination, it could be sending messages to providers, it could be coordinating between multiple service lines, discharge medication, durable medical equipment, inpatient stay, outpatient care, hospice,” Migala said. “We cover absolutely everything for veterans.”

One of the speakers was Elizabeth Cooper, a disabled veterans outreach program specialist at PA CareerLink and a chairperson for the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services, Women Veterans Committee. Cooper is also a veteran, having served in the Army from 2001 to 2005 and the Pennsylvania National Guard from 2007 to 2010.

Cooper said she wants to bring awareness to veterans about PA CareerLink. When she came home from active duty, she said she held a number of jobs before she found CareerLink herself.

“They help with resumes, they help with interview guidance, they assist you with connecting to employers,” Cooper said. “It could have made my path a lot easier.”

With her work on the Women Veterans Committee, Cooper spoke about assisting older female veterans. They discovered many don’t have an email address, so one initiative is to help them with setup, so they can be informed what their benefits are and how to receive them.

When it comes to Women Veterans Day, Cooper said there are some critics who question why women need a separate day.

“It’s not that we want to be seen as separate from our comrades, but we don’t get the recognition,” she said. “When someone thinks about a veteran, they don’t think about me. They don’t think about a woman. They think about a man.”

This is a big step forward for veterans everywhere, of any gender, according to Cooper.

“It’s just letting people know that we have served, we’ve had our own experience and we’re still serving and paving the way for our sisters in arms,” she said.