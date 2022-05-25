Katie Trainer is painting her way through Lancaster County’s educational venues; from schools to the Lancaster Science Factory, she has a hand in not only creating murals but teaching students how to do the same.

Today, the Lancaster Science Factory will finish erecting a 100-foot-long mural she has designed and painted over the last several months. And, last month, Landis Run Intermediate School worked with Trainer to create two murals totaling over 1,000 square feet that are on prominent display in the building.

Trainer, 32, has taken on many job titles, including traveling magician and traveling artist, but she has taught more than 5,000 students in 16 schools as a teaching artist. A teaching artist, or artist educator, is a professional artist who also engages others in artistic learning experiences.

“You never know how far your life's energy will go when you work with kids,” Trainer said. “You can just inspire somebody to do something that they're gonna keep doing for the rest of their life and it's just cool that you never know what's gonna happen. And to me, that's the coolest part.”

At Landis Run, Trainer worked closely with at least two budding artists: sixth-graders Lucian D’Stair and Dannika Seiple. Lucian and Dannika were both selected as artist helpers to work with more than 900 other students in designing and creating the mural.

Lucian said the process of creating art holds many benefits. “I just love that feeling and how along with that feeling I get a lot of other feelings through as you draw or paint,” he said.

He said his favorite part of creating the mural was painting an octopus. That was one of hundreds of sketches that came to life through the project.

Integrating arts and academics at Manheim Township

Landis Run teachers Dyan Branstetter, Megan Whitney and Juan Rodriguez partnered with Millersville University Artist Residency Program to bring Trainer in as an artist in residence. Payment for Trainer’s residency came through the Manheim Township Education Foundation.

"Our team was excited to foster a sense of community within our building as students and teachers worked together on this project,” said Assistant Principal Erin Birk. “Observing the students' pride in their work was an amazing experience as they tweaked and adjusted the mural to fit their vision. Katie Trainer was fantastic and brought such life to the project.”

Trainer is a rostered teaching artist with the Millersville University Artist Residency Program, which connects a variety of artists with K-12 public schools, senior centers and other community organizations across Lancaster, Berks, Lebanon and northwestern Chester counties.

“I was looking for something that could bring arts integration to the school a little bit more so we could tie in some curriculum areas,” Branstetter said. “With this, it was more of a social emotional connection… with team building and community building.”

Landis Run teaches fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Manheim Township School District. Rodriguez and Whitney, the school’s art teachers, each work with half of the student body in their classes. Each student completed a sketch or poem based on what they felt they brought to the school or where they came from to contribute to the mural, Branstetter said.

“We have all of these different elementary schools that are wonderful in these great little community hubs and when the students get here, it’s all of them merging for the very first time,” Branstetter said. “The students lose a little bit of their belonging almost just because they’re presented with this huge group of students so we wanted something that would help them feel like they had some ownership and a place they belonged to.”

In the mural, symbols of all six Manheim Township elementary schools come together into the letters MT, with a blue streak – the school’s mascot – connecting everything. As Trainer worked on the mural with the students, she not only taught them art skills but explained the process of creating murals and talked about her career as a traveling and teaching artist.

“I think the students really enjoyed having an artist to ask questions about and get authentic answers because there are a lot of our students that are interested in following and pursuing that in their future,” Whitney said.

Trainer worked with the students from the beginning of February to the end of March. And, in that time, students got a glimpse of what a future in art could look like for them.

Dannika said the project showed her that “you can become something big if you put your mind to it and you really work hard.”

The intersection of science and art

For more than two years, Trainer has been working hard at another project – in the Lancaster Science Factory. After completing her first and her largest mural at the hands-on, interactive science center in 2017, Trainer was the obvious choice for the organization in its latest endeavor.

Shortly before COVID-19 shuttered businesses and put a temporary halt to group activities, the Lancaster Science Factory embarked on its Elevate Curiosity campaign to expand its programming with a new maker space and outdoor courtyard.

The fencing surrounding the courtyard will be lined with Trainer’s murals. Each panel depicts different wildlife species and Lancaster County land that is impacted by water runoff from the Conestoga River. Species depicted in the mural are indicators of a healthy ecosystem.

“Our goal was to tell the story of our watershed starting at the Conestoga and ending in the Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace,” said Emily Landis, executive director at the Science Factory.

Each summer, Trainer also teaches a mural painting class as part of the Science Factory’s summer camp program.

“I love working with kids,” Trainer said.

She and her students have covered the walls of a few classrooms in murals since she began teaching with the Science Factory.

But why – some might ask – teach an art-based course at the Science Factory?

For Trainer, art is an intrinsic part of STEM – the science, technology, engineering and mathematics field. Trainer belongs to a camp of people who feel the term should be STEAM or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics because she often uses art to reference STEM.

“My life changed when I learned about STEAM and STEM programs, and the debate on whether the A should be there or not,” Trainer said. “Then, basically, I just started painting science stuff.”

In her classes, she starts with teaching the principles of design. Then, the children begin with design work and eventually they paint.

Landis said art is a great way to make STEM more “tangible and messy” for students.

“You can't do STEM without art and design thinking,” she said. “You can't be an effective scientist without having those skills. When we have our students engaged in an engineering building project right away, you realize that they need to use those skills. So I think it's just a very important tool for any student to have.”