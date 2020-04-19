Actor Taylor Kinney has once again been spotted helping out with curbside pickups at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

In a post on Zoetropolis's Facebook page on Saturday, Kinney is seen handing an order to a customer.

"The Kinney brothers are representing today!" the post's caption read.

Kinney, a Neffsville native, is best known for his role in "Chicago Fire" as Department Lieutenant Kelly Severide. Kinney is an investor at the distillery, cinema and restaurant located in Lancaster city.

This isn't the first time Kinney's helped out at Zoetropolis since the statewide shutdown.

Zoetropolis shared a photo of Kinney and fellow investors Todd E. Smith and Matt Hostetter Sunday, March 22. According to the photo's caption, the three were "holding down the fort tonight for our last day of food delivery."

Zoetropolis currently offers curbside spirit pickup Tuesday-Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., according to Lancaster Distilleries website.

