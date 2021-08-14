A small skirmish in the greater struggle to expand the use of renewable energy is playing out in a corner of Lancaster County, where one man is proudly waving his 2021 equivalent of the Gadsden Flag.

Instead of “Don’t tread on me,” Scot Sherbine’s flags say, “Ephrata Boro taxes the sun.”

What Sherbine is protesting from his home in the 200 block of S. State Street is what he calls an unfair fee that the municipal electric utility imposes on homeowners who have installed solar panels.

According to Sherbine, the fee decreases the expected energy cost savings of placing solar panels on private property, and he suspects it could discourage installation altogether.

“This is the reason why nobody uses solar in Ephrata,” Sherbine said.

In the borough, there are only 12 property owners with solar arrays — seven residential and five commercial/industrial, according to local officials.

Sherbine’s argument doesn’t fly with borough officials, including Councilwoman Linda Martin, who chairs the local Municipal Enterprises Committee that oversees the electric utility.

“The fact that the Borough of Ephrata owns and operates our own electric division offers our residents many unique advantages. … We strive to provide satisfactory service to all our customers,” she said.

Local control

In most Pennsylvania municipalities, energy consumers purchase electricity from large, investor-owned utilities like PPL. But Ephrata Borough owns one of 35 municipal electric utilities in the state, which operate with authority outlined in the Pennsylvania Borough Code.

Under that framework, local councils have all rule-making and rate-setting power. They are exempt from oversight by the state Public Utility Commission, which regulates the larger investor-owned power companies, according to a PUC spokesman.

When it comes to rules set by Ephrata Borough Council, Sherbine said he’s found it difficult to comply. In fact, his home solar system isn’t in compliance with the borough rules.

Sherbine’s quarrel with borough officials has its origins in the summer of 2020, when he decided to place 18 solar panels near his home — on the roof of his adjacent pool cue repair business, Proficient Billiards.

“It’s an investment in the future,” Sherbine said of the roughly $10,000 expense.

The plan, Sherbine said, was to generate his own energy to reduce the amount of power he consumes from the borough system, thus decreasing the cost of his monthly electric bills.

“I am probably more concerned with saving a buck than helping the environment, but they do go hand-in-hand,” he said.

Sherbine also admitted that he didn’t get proper approvals before installing the solar system. Only afterward did he agree to secure permits from the borough and submit his panels for inspection.

“I knew it was wrong,” he said.

During that post-installation period, Sherbine said he also learned how solar-generating customers are billed in Ephrata Borough — a model that he says limits savings and prolongs the amount of time it takes to recoup the initial expense of his panels.

Admittedly, the model is complicated to understand, said Steve Morrison, a technical support manager for the borough utility.

“Trying to wrap your head around this doesn’t happen in 10 minutes,” he said.

How the fee works

In Ephrata, all power users must be tied to the local utility, said Bob Thompson, borough manager. And those 6,690 customers — residential, commercial and industrial — are billed through a three-part fee structure.

Residential customers like Sherbine are charged a $14 flat fee per month for electric service, which Thompson said helps to cover the borough’s fixed costs like administration and street light upkeep.

In addition, those customers are charged 8 cents for each kilowatt hour of energy they consume.

On top of that, customers must pay a distribution fee, which Thompson described as a charge for use and maintenance of borough equipment and infrastructure, including utility poles and power lines. That fee ranges, depending on consumption, from about 3 cents to about 5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Like other electric utilities, Ephrata Borough installs net meters for those customers with solar panels. The meters read energy consumed from the utility, as well as energy generated by the panels.

Customers are charged the 8 cents for each kilowatt hour consumed, and credited 8 cents per kilowatt hour generated. For example, a customer who both consumed and generated 500 kilowatt hours in the same month would pay nothing on the energy portion of their bill.

Similar fee structures exist for commercial and industrial energy users.

But Sherbine said it’s the distribution fee, specifically how it relates to solar panel owners, that has him upset. That’s because local solar generators must install a second meter at their homes solely to track the electric output of their panels. They are charged the distribution fee on all of that output, even energy consumed on the property that never gets passed back into the utility’s grid.

That amounts to a “tax on the sun,” said Sherbine, who believes he should not be charged a distribution fee for energy that never leaves his home system.

And Sherbine is not alone in his frustration. Chris Overstreet, who installed a $90,000, 78-panel solar system on his residential property along West Main Street, thinks the charge is a disincentive.

“I live in a very, very old house, and it’s incredibly energy inefficient,” Overstreet said, explaining that he was hoping to offset electricity bills by generating his own solar power.

Before making a decision, Overstreet said he had a third-party consultant visit his home to run a computer model to predict how much power solar panels could produce and how long it would take for energy cost savings to cover the expense of purchase and installation.

“I was looking for a return on investment in five years,” Overstreet said.

But his planning did not account for the per-kilowatt-hour distribution fee, which he was surprised to learn about only after his panels went online earlier this year. Now he figures the fee will double the time it will take to recoup his investment.

Sharing his bill from July of this year, Overstreet showed that he produced at least as much power as he consumed from the Ephrata utility. The result was that he was charged nothing in energy costs.

But in addition to the $14 flat fee for use of the system, the July bill included a $116.51 distribution fee — for a total $130.51.

That’s nearly as much as the average non-solar residential customer in Ephrata Borough pays — about $132.86 per month for about 1,024 kilowatt hours consumed, according to Morrison.

“If I had known that the borough billed the way they do, I certainly would have thought about it,” Overstreet said. “I think the borough needs to be far more transparent than they are about the billing.”

Then, he suggested a fix.

“Certainly, part of the solution would be not to charge me for giving them power — for putting power on the grid,” Overstreet said.

But Thompson, the borough manager, explained that power sent to the grid from home-based solar installations still travels through the local utility’s infrastructure, where it can be responsible for wear and tear.

Even solar energy that’s consumed on site should be accounted for, Thompson said, because if panels fail, the borough has to be ready to supply power to fill that void.

“What we have to prepare for is: How much impact will this customer have on our system under a worst case scenario?” he said.

And borough officials are legally permitted to charge it, said Diane Bosak, executive director with the Pennsylvania Municipal Electric Association, a member organization that provides guidance to, and advocacy for, the state’s borough-owned electric utilities. (Thompson is a member of the association’s board of directors.)

Answerable to the voters

Bosak highlighted what she believes are the benefits of the municipal electric utilities, mainly focusing on the fact that they are local — with borough-based leaders and administrators nearby to hear complaints and answer questions. That’s in addition to local linemen, who are available to deal with any problems in the system, she said.

“Our response times are significantly faster than the other utilities if there is an outage or something,” Bosak said.

That’s not to mention the financial benefits, according to Thompson, who explained that revenue from the electric utility can be transferred to the borough’s general and capital reserve funds. Those dollars can later be used to pay for unrelated community improvements like parks and recreation, street repairs and even policing, Thompson said.

In the most recent budget, more than $3 million was transferred, he said, reducing the need for tax increases.

Best of all, Thompson said, residents can hold the elected officials on the borough council directly accountable for anything they don’t like, including rates.

“Residents of the borough can come to any public meeting and they can have direct contact with the decision makers and the rate makers for the electric system,” he said. “If they are not happy, they don’t re-elect council members.”

Hearing all of that, Sherbine still isn’t convinced.

Honest about his willingness to flout local rules, Sherbine said he will not comply with what he believes are unfair rates, which he has spoken about at public meetings and posted about on a website he created to bring attention to the issue.

In fact, he refuses to install the second meter on his property — noting its absence was overlooked during his post installation inspection.

Three other utility customers who installed solar panels, two residential and one commercial, also lack the second meter, according to borough officials. But unlike Sherbine, they installed their solar systems prior to implementation of the requirement, so they are exempt.

Thompson admitted the oversight on Sherbine’s property and said borough officials have since requested that he install the second meter.

Sherbine remembered that conversation with a borough employee: “I said, ‘Well, you are not putting one in.’ ... Just take me to court.”

According to Thompson, that’s a possibility. He pointed to prospective penalties, including a fine of up to $600. Thompson said borough officials are in talks with legal counsel about the issue.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to come down to a showdown,” he said.