Police suspect the driver of a taxi was under the influence when he crashed into five parked cars in the parking lot of Wells Fargo just after noon on Thursday in East Lampeter Township.
The driver, Arnold Martinez, 40, was injured in the crash, which flipped his taxi, and taken to the hospital. Police took samples of his blood for lab tests.
The man who called the cab said that Martinez was acting strangely, weaving around the road, made a wrong turn and kept falling asleep at traffic lights, police said.
The man yelled at Martinez to pull over so he could get out of the cab and shortly after – less than a quarter-mile away – the taxi drove over the curb and hit five parked cars in the Wells Fargo on Lincoln Highway East, according to police.
East Lampeter Police are still investigating the crash.