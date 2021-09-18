A Lancaster city taxi driver will face as many as 12 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulted a woman after driving her home in 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Rosario, 55, was convicted on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault following a three-day trial before Judge Thomas Sponaugle, the DA’s office said in a news release. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before reaching a verdict.

Rosario picked a woman up and took her back to her Upper Leacock Township apartment around 3 a.m. in July 2018, according to the news release. Rosario “invited himself” into the woman’s residence by offering to carry her belongings before sexually assaulting her.

Rosario, of the 100 block East Ross Street, will be sentenced pending a pre-sentence investigation and a sexually violent predator assessment. The maximum sentenced allowed for the sexual assault charge is 10 years while the maximum allowed for the indecent assault charge is two years.

Rosario remains free pending his sentencing. Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller argued for Rosario’s bail to be increased following the verdict, though Judge Sponaugle denied this request.