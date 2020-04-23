Property taxes, COVID-19 infection data and safely conducting elections were all topics of discussion at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting.

Here are three takeaways.

County, municipalities trying to reach agreement on extending tax deadline

Lancaster County continues to work with municipalities to come to an agreement on extending the base period for payment of property taxes.

A proposal from the county would extend that period, which normally ends June 30, to December 31. But solicitor Chris Hausner and Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said many municipalities have expressed an interest in setting the new deadline for the end of November.

On Monday Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill, introduced by Lancaster County Republican Senator Scott Martin, that gives municipal taxing authorities more flexibility in moving the tax due date.

Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman suggested that by signing its own resolution first - with the caveat that it requires all other municipalities to ratify it - the county could lead the way.

Department of Health COVID-19 data

Hausner said the state Department of Health has not budged from its position on requiring the county to sign a non-disclosure agreement to receive address data on individuals infected with the virus.

The county would like the data to provide it to first responders so that they may better protect themselves when being dispatched to addresses inhabited by an infected person. However, county officials feel the negative aspects of the confidentiality agreement outweigh the benefits of accessing the data.

Phil Colvin, the county’s emergency management director, said 17 other counties in Pennsylvania have signed the agreement.

Hausner mentioned there may be hope for acquiring the information without having to sign the agreement as Senate Bill 1110 winds its way through the legislature. The bill would require the health department to release the data to first responders.

Elections during coronavirus pandemic

The board of commissioners approved a resolution to purchase 720 plexiglass shields from Tait Manufacturing of Lititz.

Chief Clerk of Elections Randall Wenger said there would be one shield per poll book and one per ballot distribution point for all of Lancaster County’s voting precincts.

The total cost, which will be reimbursed through the CARES Act, is $75,600.