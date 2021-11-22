Lancaster County’s real estate tax rate would remain at 2.911 mills under a proposed 2022 budget being presented to the county commissioners this week.

That would mean a tax bill of $291.10 on a home assessed at $100,000.

The tax rate is included in a resolution drafted for the budget office’s presentation of the spending plan to the commissioners on Wednesday. The proposed budget, with $168.7 million in general fund spending, will then be available for public inspection on the county’s website.

The board will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Room 102 of the county government center, at 150 N. Queen St., to discuss the 2022 budget. It is set for a vote at the commissioners’ Dec. 15 meeting.

The margin between expected income and spending is a mere $100,000, with anticipated revenue of $168,800,700 and expenses of $167,700,700. Spending is projected to rise about $2.8 million, or 1.7%, from the 2021 budget.

The county’s budget has been tightening over the past two years. In 2020, the county used one-time revenue to align expenses and overall revenue and avoid a tax increase, making the budget technically unbalanced for the first time in nearly a decade.

This year, another bit of clever accounting is being used to balance the budget. Instead of budgeting salary costs at 100% of what they would be if a department was 100% staffed all year and had no turnover, they will be budgeted at what Budget Director Patrick Mulligan has referred to as “historic” levels.

County departments have not historically spent 100% of their salary budgets due to turnover and positions being vacant for a period before new hires are made. In the past, that leftover amount at the end of the year would go into the county’s fund balance – like a savings account – or be redirected by the department to other uses such as large purchases or facility improvements.

Instead, 2022 salary costs will be budgeted at the average of what it has cost a department over the past several years, rather than at 100%, Mulligan explained.

Commissioner Josh Parsons has noted that this will mean departments will not have that pot of money to draw from for special projects.