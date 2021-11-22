County

If Lancaster County voters want to study the campaign finance reports of local candidates, they have to go to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office on North Queen Street in downtown Lancaster.

Lancaster County’s real estate tax rate would remain at 2.911 mills under a proposed 2022 budget being presented to the county commissioners this week.

That would mean a tax bill of $291.10 on a home assessed at $100,000.

The tax rate is included in a resolution drafted for the budget office’s presentation of the spending plan to the commissioners on Wednesday. The proposed budget, with $168.7 million in general fund spending, will then be available for public inspection on the county’s website.

The board will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Room 102 of the county government center, at 150 N. Queen St., to discuss the 2022 budget. It is set for a vote at the commissioners’ Dec. 15 meeting.

The margin between expected income and spending is a mere $100,000, with anticipated revenue of $168,800,700 and expenses of $167,700,700. Spending is projected to rise about $2.8 million, or 1.7%, from the 2021 budget.

The county’s budget has been tightening over the past two years. In 2020, the county used one-time revenue to align expenses and overall revenue and avoid a tax increase, making the budget technically unbalanced for the first time in nearly a decade.

This year, another bit of clever accounting is being used to balance the budget. Instead of budgeting salary costs at 100% of what they would be if a department was 100% staffed all year and had no turnover, they will be budgeted at what Budget Director Patrick Mulligan has referred to as “historic” levels.

County departments have not historically spent 100% of their salary budgets due to turnover and positions being vacant for a period before new hires are made. In the past, that leftover amount at the end of the year would go into the county’s fund balance – like a savings account – or be redirected by the department to other uses such as large purchases or facility improvements.

Instead, 2022 salary costs will be budgeted at the average of what it has cost a department over the past several years, rather than at 100%, Mulligan explained.

Commissioner Josh Parsons has noted that this will mean departments will not have that pot of money to draw from for special projects.

