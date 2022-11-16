A Target employee admitted to stealing more than $1,800 in electronics − including three Apple Watches − from the Warwick Township store in October, according to police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police on Nov. 7 charged Dezarae Nicole Velasquez, 20, of Lititz, with a single felony count of retail theft.

An officer spoke with a loss prevention specialist of the store in the Shoppes at Kissel Village on Lititz Pike, who said that Velasquez stole a number of items over time, according to a criminal complaint. The officer determined that Velasquez stole three Apple watches, one Apple iPad and a Kate Spade iPhone case and that surveillance camera recorded the thefts.

Velasquez admitted to the thefts when the officer interviewed her, according to the complaint.

Velasquez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Edward Tobin for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22. She is free on $15,000 unsecured bail.