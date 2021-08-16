As U.S. troops finish their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban fighters have overtaken most of the country, including the capital of Kabul, which was seized Sunday. The seizure of Kabul, Afghanistan's largest city, means that the Taliban is now in full control of the country.

President Joe Biden announced in April that he would withdraw remaining U.S. troops by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which will be Sept. 11, 2021. Troops began withdrawing on May 1 and most have already left the country.

The U.S. first invaded Afghanistan in October of 2001, following the September 11 terrorist attacks, entering alongside U.K. forces in Operation Enduring Freedom. In the two decades since, the war has cost trillions of dollars, as well as the lives of more than 2,400 American service members and tens of thousands of Afghans.

