Tale of two cities: Lancaster is 6 weeks behind York in starting COVID-19 contact tracing

Since its first case of coronavirus in March, York city has been finding out who had close contact with infected residents and urging them to self-isolate for 14 days, a pandemic-fighting tool that Lancaster city is only now about to employ.

Unlike Lancaster, York has a 20-employee public health bureau empowered to investigate communicable diseases and stop their spread.

Anticipating COVID-19’s arrival, the bureau in February consulted its pandemic plan and began preparations that included setting up a response center and redeploying staff to coronavirus duty, including contact tracing.

“We were ready and prepared for how we were going to handle our very first case and beyond,” Barbara Kovacs, director of York’s health bureau, said.

Perhaps, as a result, York and its suburbs have seen significantly fewer cases, compared to Lancaster. State data show a total of 397 cases in seven York area ZIP codes. That compares to a total of 1,000 in the three Lancaster area ZIP codes.

“In the War of the Roses, York is beating us hands down,” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said. “They began their contact tracing efforts immediately, and their numbers bear this out.”

As the pandemic hit, Sorace sought state Health Department approval to do contact tracing under the guidance of the city’s volunteer Board of Health.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine approved the request April 22, allowing Lancaster to become the first Pennsylvania municipality without a health department to start calling contacts.

To do the work, the city is calling back about five furloughed employees from its code enforcement department. Training by videoconferencing will take place next week, Sorace said. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health staff and resident physicians are assisting.

‘Where we need to be’

In early April, contact tracing by York’s health bureau identified a large employer as a possible hot spot. Almost 80 York city residents, who either worked at the plant or were in the family of a plant worker, tested positive, York Mayor Michael Helfrich said. The plant took mitigation steps.

“Without contact tracing,” Helfrich said, “we would not have been able to connect the dots between all of the individuals and find out that either the facility itself, or carpooling, was causing this.”

York also identified a high proportion of cases in its Latino community and used Spanish-speaking workers in its contact-tracing efforts.

Meanwhile, the York health bureau last week began to tell the contacts of residents who test positive that they also may get tested, even if they lack symptoms, under a York health system’s pilot program, Kovacs said.

“That’s where we need to be moving,” Sorace said.

Last fall, before the COVID-19 outbreak in China, the Sorace administration was talking with the state Health Department about establishing a city health department, with lead paint remediation as a main focus.

The pandemic only reinforces the need for a city or county health department, Sorace said, but the state’s approval process is unclear and funding poses a challenge.

