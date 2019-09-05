5 takeaways: What's new in the investigation into the 1975 slaying of Lindy Sue Biechler?

Here’s what we know about the cold case investigation into the 1975 slaying of Lindy Sue Biechler.

Is the 1975 case any closer to being solved?

That depends on the accuracy of two sketches Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman released Thursday.

Investigators hope the sketches prompt someone to identify a possible suspect. That could solve the case if the suspect’s DNA matches that from the Manor Township crime scene.

What do the sketches show?

A fair-skinned, dark-haired man with hazel eyes and no freckles. Sketches of the man at age 25 and age 65 were created. But police don’t know how old the killer was in 1975.

Why did it take nearly 44 years before the sketches were drawn?

The DNA technology that allowed the sketches to be drawn did not exist until recent years.

The District Attorney's Office hired a Virginia-based firm, Parabon NanoLabs, to create the composites, also called phenotypes, based on DNA evidence extracted from the crime scene.

Why go to this trouble for a case in which the killer may no longer be alive?

District attorney Stedman said family and friends of the victim deserve an answer.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Lindy’s family, including her husband, have grieved for decades without an answer to who took their loved one," he said. "This investigation is active, and there is no guarantee it will ultimately be solved. We do, however, assure we are doing everything we can and that includes the use of cutting-edge technology.”

How can tips be submitted?

There are several ways, and even anonymous tips are welcomed.

Call Lancaster City-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or by text-messaging LANCS and your tip to 847411.

A tip may also be left at WhoKilledLindyBiechler.com. Or call Manor Township police at 717-299-5231 or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100.