7 takeaways: What led investigators to charge Olga Sanchez-Reyes' husband with her death nearly a decade later?

It's been nearly nine years since Olga Sanchez-Reyes burned to death in an arson at her North Plum Street home.

Investigators say her husband, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, set that fire.

Here are 7 takeaways based on charging documents and comments from Lancaster city's police chief Jarrad Berkihiser, Detective Sgt. Nathan S. Nickel and District Attorney Craig Stedman at a news conference Thursday.

1. A grand jury looked at the case

But Stedman said he can't say what it did. Generally speaking, he said, prosecutors can ask grand juries for a presentment – that is, a recommendation to charge someone – or prosecutors can present witnesses to a grand jury or prosecutors can have a conversation and basically ask their opinion.

2. Montalvo-Rivera had motive.

Montalvo-Rivera had moved out of the house at least twice and had threatened to kill his wife.

3. Montalvo-Rivera repeatedly changed his story.

Variously, Montalvo-Rivera told investigators his hands were tied, then tied but the restraints had loosened and that he was able to free himself from them after he was knocked unconscious by attackers and awoke to the fire.

Regardless, prosecutors don't believe his story. Montalvo-Rivera "had no evidence whatsoever of any kind of head injury, there was no debris on him consistent with being burned, there were no burns, there was no smoke inhalation damage," Stedman said.

And over the past two months, Nickel talked again with doctors who examined Montalvo-Rivera and they said his account isn't consistent with someone who'd been knocked out for 45 minutes.

4. Lancaster County Safety Coalition footage contradicts Montalvo-Rivera’s account.

The surveillance footage doesn't show anyone around the house or area around the time of the fire. Montalvo-Rivera had claimed that unknown assailants were responsible, Stedman said.

5. The victim’s sister talked to police in 2016.

Olga Sanchez-Reyes' sister told police in 2016 that about a year before the killing, she heard him say he'd kill her like a dog.

6. Though the case may have seemed "cold," it wasn't.

"We never take these cases lightly and we continue to work them long after the crime scene tape has been removed and the victim's memory only stays fresh in the minds of the family, friends and the investigators who work the cases and the (prosecutors) who are also involved," Berkihiser said.

Yearly, Stedman said, Nickel and his office were in contact about the case. Nickel, speaking for police investigators in general, said investigators live such cases, often taking calls at outside of work.

"It's not like we just come to work and punch in then work the cases and go home," he said. "We're talking to these witnesses and concerned people for years and years."

7. There's not a lot of new evidence, and the case is circumstantial.

Stedman acknowledged that, but he also said investigators aren't releasing everything they have.

"This case has always been at the cusp of charging and we've debated it back and forth, but the evidence is undoubtedly stronger today than it was nine years ago, five years ago, two years ago," Stedman said.

Stedman also conceded there's no direct evidence, but he also said, "Every time we reviewed this case, every time we looked at the evidence, the finger of guilt just kept coming back to one person, the same person, the person that we charged. There was no one else.''