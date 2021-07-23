Bound by chains and standing in front of the parents of the woman he killed, Justo Smoker pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges relating to the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

Smoker will get 35 1/2 years to 71 years in prison, and he could face up to another 17 years for parole violation. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said the sentence is "effectively is a life sentence for Smoker."

The sentencing hearing lasted for nearly two hours Friday morning in front of Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, and happened just over a year since Stoltzfoos went missing.

Here are five new things we learned from Smoker's guilty plea and sentencing:

1. Smoker led investigators to Stoltzfoos' body

Adams said that after signing the plea agreement on April 21, Smoker helped investigators get Stoltzfoos' remains back to her family.

Despite drawing maps and telling officials where he moved the body two days after he killed her, police still couldn't pinpoint her remains.

Smoker went to the scene and showed investigators where he buried her.

2. Smoker didn't specifically target Stoltzfoos, was drunk during the abduction

Adams said that prior to Stoltzfoos' abduction, Smoker was following other Amish women in the area.

Christopher Tallarico, Lancaster County's chief public defender who represented Smoker, didn't go into detail about why Smoker picked Stoltzfoos.

However, while telling the court about Smoker's dark past, Tallarico said that he was drinking heavily and was extremely intoxicated when he abducted Stoltzfoos.

Smoker, his brother and his sister all grew up in an orphanage in Costa Rica, Tallarico said. During that time, Smoker was sexually assaulted and abused.

"He's had plenty of darkness in his life, judge," Tallarico said.

Near the end of the sentencing, Smoker addressed the Stoltzfoos family and apologized.

"I'm gonna be reminded everyday of what I took," he said. "All I can say is I'm sorry. I was raised better than this. I was loved better than this."

3. When Smoker moved Stoltzfoos' body

Smoker initially buried Stoltzfoos near a business on Harvest Lane in Ronks, where her bra and stockings were found by investigators on July 10. Within days, he moved the body and reburied it up to 42 inches deep on Amtrak property behind Dutchland Inc., on Rte. 41 south of Gap.

Adams said Smoker moved Stoltzfoos' body on June 23 after he realized the initial burial site was close to where she lived.

4. Smoker sexually assaulted Stoltzfoos before killing her

Smoker denied sexually assaulting Stoltzfoos to investigators. But Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said that the autopsy revealed vaginal trauma, indicative of sexual assault.

The autopsy also revealed that Smoker strangled Stoltzfoos with his hands before using a shoe-string kill her. He also stabbed her once in the neck.

5. The Stoltzfoos family, Amish community will forgive Smoker

While reading a statement for the Stoltzfoos family, Sam Blank said that Smoker was forgiven for his crimes.

But before he addressed Smoker, Blank told the court about the impact his actions have had on the Amish community.

"It really feels like our community has been violated," Blank said.

"The family and community will forgive you, Justo," Blank continued during his statement. He added that it will take time.

After the statement, Smoker wiped his eyes with a tissue.