The Solanco school board is facing pressure from a group of residents who want their children to have a choice whether they want to wear a face mask in school.

About 60 Southern Lancaster County residents on Monday evening lined the road leading up to Smith Middle School with signs that read “Let them breathe," “My kids, my choice" and “No more masks" to protest the requirement that all students 2 years and older wear a face mask in school except when eating while socially distanced and during mask breaks.

Currently in Pennsylvania counties with substantial community transmission of COVID-19, school districts that offer in-person instruction must submit an attestation form promising they will implement and enforce the universal mask mandate from the state Department of Health.

Lancaster County has been under the substantial category, meaning it has either 100 of more cases per 100,000 residents or a 10% or more positivity rate in the last seven days, since October 2020.

A school district that does not comply with the state's mandate cannot hold any in-person instruction, nor can students participate in extracurricular activities.

That, however, doesn't fly with many parents in the Southern End.

“Parents should have a choice," Solanco parent Kristin Gorgo, 38, of Kirkwood, said. “And giving them the choice of going to school masked or going to school online is not a choice."

Gorgo organized the protest through a Facebook group, called UnMask Solanco, that has welcomed nearly 600 members in less than a week.

The group protested outside the middle school, where the school board was conducting a meeting. They carried signs, American flags and umbrellas to protect them from the rain. None of them wore a mask.

Stuck into the ground were about a dozen additional American flags that protesters said symbolized Solanco teachers that privately expressed support for unmasking.

Protesters who spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline said they see masks as a physical health hazard — a common myth among mask critics that's been debunked by medical professionals — a mental strain on students and an infringement on their freedom.

“What they're doing is trying to condition these kids to be compliant and do what they say," Carlos Martinez, 36, of Peach Bottom, said.

Martinez said he was at the protest “to take these damn masks off these kids." His four children have been “miserable" in school since the pandemic started, he said. His youngest, a fifth-grader, was threatened with expulsion for not wearing a mask, he said.

Gorgo, the organizer, who has four children in the school district, said the protest was about holding teachers accountable for punishing students for not wearing a mask or wearing one inappropriately in addition to fighting for the choice to wear a mask. One of her kids, Gorgo said, was yelled at and kicked out of recess for accidentally touching a student while playing tag. Gorgo compared it to being in the military.

Following state mandate

Joe Rineer, chairman of the Eden Township board of supervisors, pulled his seven kids out of the school district and enrolled them in a cybercharter school because masks and school closures. The 33-year-old from Quarryville said teachers' hands are tied, because of the state mandate; however, some teachers resort to “bullying."

The school board and administration, however, don't have the power to rescind the mask mandate. Only the state does.

Solanco Superintendent Brian Bliss, contacted before the protest, said he sympathized with those who don't like the requirement, but, in order to stick with in-person instruction, masks must be worn in accordance to the attestation form Solanco submitted to the state. He said he's met with several parents who have contacted him about masks either by phone or Zoom.

“We will be watching the regulations as they likely change and modify," Bliss said, “and, truthfully, I'm pretty optimistic about those potential changes, but they aren't here yet."

Bliss added that students who don’t properly wear their masks are given a gentle reminder, and those who repeatedly violate the mask rule are addressed on a case by case basis.

LNP | LancasterOnline successfully reached two school board members by phone prior to the protest. Byron Graybeal said regardless of personal opinions, the school board doesn't have a choice on the matter as long as the state's mask mandate is in place. Lee Kauffman declined to comment.

Two school board members were at the protest before driving home to take part in the meeting remotely instead of in-person at the middle school. Both declined to comment or give their names. The school district later that night, however, confirmed the board members were Justin Kreider, the board treasurer, and Kurt Kreider (no relation).