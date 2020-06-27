Rainbow flags hung Friday evening, eclipsing decorative signage in the Art Park outside of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in Lancaster city.

The flags served as a backdrop to a stage, and surrounding it, dozens of people stood, danced and held signs, waiting for event creator Kareem Anthony to speak.

The LGBT event was called “Take Back Your Pride,” and Anthony said it was long overdue.

“We are constantly in a battle for our humanity,” they said. Anthony uses they/them pronouns.

That has been abundantly clear lately, Anthony said, pointing to a recent federal rollback of rules prohibiting discrimination against transgender people in health care settings.

And to Anthony, there is no question that sometimes-raucous rallies and demonstrations are a tool to make sure they and their peer’s voices are heard, they said.

Anthony, who is Black, said they recently saw similar rallies work to get messages like Black Lives Matter into the mainstream — a cause he’s also passionate about.

But Anthony won’t be completely happy until people realize Black LGBT lives are included in that message.

“I have to fight multiple battles,” they said.

Anthony shared those words shortly before the event’s official start at 7 p.m., when more than 100 people filtered into the park, showing off signs with messages like “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Here & Queer.”

Some wore rainbow capes, and other danced around while waving rainbow banners.

The event also was set up to give a number of predominately Black and brown LGBT people a platform to speak and perform. Performances were scheduled throughout the night.

“When we say Black lives matter, we mean all Black lives matter,” said Aleah Tyson, who was seated at the park, wrapped in a rainbow banner. “It means all Black lives.”

