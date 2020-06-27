Take Back Your Pride Rally underway in downtown Lancaster [photos]
Attendees gather for the Take Back Your Pride Rally which included speakers and performers in the PCAD Art Park on Friday, June 26, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
“I have to fight multiple battles,” they said.
Anthony shared those words shortly before the event’s official start at 7 p.m., when more than 100 people filtered into the park, showing off signs with messages like “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Here & Queer.”