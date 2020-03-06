Tabor Community Services, Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership announce merger

Two nonprofit agencies that tackle Lancaster County’s tough housing issues have announced that they are merging to better serve people who struggle to obtain safe and affordable places to live.

The boards of Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership unanimously approved the consolidation Feb. 27, after months of discussion, the agencies said.

“Having a roof over your head is a basic human right, and it’s important we do that right as a community,” Michael McKenna, Tabor president, said.

Tabor, founded in 1968, is the larger and older organization with 50 employees and a $4.7-million budget last year. The merger may lead to a new name, after a rebranding process, but the word “Tabor” will remain part of the identity, McKenna said.

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, founded in 1994, employs 13 and has a $2.2-million budget. Richard Jackson, the Partnership’s board president, called a merger with Tabor a natural fit.

“We’re setting a pretty good example here,” Jackson said. “We think what we’re doing is right, and perhaps other organizations should consider aligning resources.”

Robin Stauffer of High Foundation, a local funder of both nonprofits, said the community will benefit with both organizations coming together to achieve efficiencies and serve people better.

Here’s a look at what the merger will mean for the agencies and Lancaster County residents.

Why does the merger matter?

Housing affordability is a huge challenge for many in Lancaster County, and having a larger, stronger organization prioritizing the issue could help.

The average Lancaster County renter earns $13.83 an hour, but the average wage needed for a one-bedroom apartment is $16.71, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

How will clients benefit?

The merger will bring a spectrum of housing-related services together in a kind of one-stop shop, the agencies said.

Tabor runs programs for people experiencing homelessness and clients seeking budget counseling. Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership runs homebuyer and tenant classes and provides loans at below market rates to build more affordable housing.

Clients may benefit if the larger, 65-person organization is better able to expand programs and develop new services.

Where will people go for services?

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership expects to close its 123 E. King St. office this summer. Its staff will move to Tabor’s offices at 308 E. King St.

A recent renovation of warehouse space will allow Tabor to absorb the new employees.

Will the merger save money?

The agencies expect to reduce joint operating expenses by 8%. No layoffs are planned.

Who will lead the merged agency?

McKenna will be CEO, and Shelby Nauman, the Partnership’s interim CEO, will take on a new role of chief impact officer.

When is the merger official?

The merger or closing of a charity requires approval by Lancaster County Court and the state attorney general’s office. That process, which will take about six months, is in the works.

How did a grant assist the merger?

The Lancaster County Community Foundation provided the two agencies with a $20,000 “partnership grant” to explore a merger because collaboration can reduce overhead and improve services, Sam Bressi, foundation president and CEO, said.