After almost 28 years in prison for participating in the 1991 killing of Laurie Show, Tabitha Buck has been released.

The state's online inmate locator no longer shows her at SCI Muncy in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Buck, whose first name also appears as Tabatha in some documents, was 17 when she sat on 16-year-old Laurie Show’s legs while Lisa Michelle Lambert slashed Show’s throat in Show's East Lampeter Township home.

According to testimony that led to Lambert’s and Buck’s convictions, Lambert's boyfriend Lawrence Yunkin, then 19, drove them to the condominium Show shared with her mother but remained with the car during the murder. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for his involvement and was paroled from prison in August 2004 after serving nearly 12 years.

She was initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, but was resentenced in November 2017 to 28 years to life by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker.

Lambert, who was 18 when she killed Show, is serving a life sentence.

As LNP has reported, the state Board of Probation and Parole granted Buck parole in August and listed her earliest release date as Dec. 21.

As part of her terms of release, she cannot reside or work in Lancaster County, must avoid any contact with Show’s family and must take psychiatric medication as prescribed by her doctor, according to the board’s decision.

