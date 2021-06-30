A sweltering week is expected to cool down Thursday as a record number of people nationwide are expected to drive to their Fourth of July holiday destinations.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Lancaster County on Tuesday as the temperature soared into the upper 90s.

The weather service warned the excessive heat could be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

AccuWeather is calling for another very hot and humid day for Wednesday before things cool down Thursday.

An estimated 43.6 million people in the United States are expected to drive to their holiday destinations Thursday through Monday, according to the AAA, despite gas prices hovering at $3 or more per gallon. The number of drivers would break the previous record of 41.5 million recorded by AAA in 2019.

It’s a hot and humid afternoon in the Northeast. Current AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures:Scranton: 102 FBoston: 103 FBaltimore: 103 FNYC (Central Park): 106 Fhttps://t.co/6Nh4ElWF5I pic.twitter.com/NI8jxfdCHU — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) June 29, 2021

Stormy driving weather

According to AccuWeather, motorists driving in Pennsylvania this afternoon into this evening could run into thunderstorms that could turn severe with hail, downpours and damaging wind gusts.

And while temperatures in Lancaster County are expected to drop into the mid-80s beginning Thursday, the humidity will remain high with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through Monday.

“A southward dip in the jet stream and a cool front are likely to shift into the northeastern U.S. beginning on Wednesday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said Tuesday in a post at the weather service’s website.

That weather system will lead to more extensive cloud cover, and showers and thunderstorms in the Northeast part of the country through the end of the week, according to the post.

“Forward speed of both features is somewhat questionable, and at the very least, showers and thunderstorms may linger in the region through at least Friday, with the chance that the downpours linger much longer,” Benz said.

Congestion headache

Holiday travelers mixing with commuters leaving work early at the end of the week to get a jump on their Fourth of July plans could cause a congestion headache, warns INRIX. The transportation analytics company, in collaboration with AAA, said major metro areas across the United States could see nearly double the delays compared to typical drive times.

“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic,” Bob Pishue, an INRIX transportation analyst, said. “Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day."

$3-plus gas

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas nationwide was $3.11 Tuesday, according to travel website GasBuddy.com. The average cost in Pennsylvania was $3.20.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise as Americans’ insatiable demand for gasoline continues to act as a catalyst,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “And with hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty more catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could retrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”