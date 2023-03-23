Public access to a section of Swarr Run, a popular fishing spot in East Hempfield Township, will reopen Saturday after construction on Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center prevented public use last year.

The section of stream near Harrisburg Pike and State Road will be open to anglers starting Saturday, which is Mentored Youth Trout Day. Trout season opens for the general public April 1.

The state Fish and Boat Commission stocked fish in Swarr Run last week.

Signs with directions for stream parking and access will be posted at the Lancaster Medical Center campus. Fishing licenses are required for anglers age 16 and older.

“We are excited to share this spot with our community,” Claire Mooney, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Lancaster Medical Center, said in a press release. “We know recreational activities are part of overall wellness, and we are just as committed to being a community partner as we are to providing high-quality health care.”

The $375 million, 132-bed hospital at 2160 State Road opened in October 2022.