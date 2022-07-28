Susquehanna Regional police are looking for a man and a woman who the department said were responsible for robbing Conoy Township Supervisor Stephen Mohr in June.

Mohr was robbed on June 12 at the Sheetz in East Donegal Township.

Mohr told LNP|LancasterOnline a few days after the robbery that he was getting gas when a man asked him for gas money. Mohr recounted what happened to him as a warning for people to be cautious.

Mohr said he gave the man $140, but the man insisted on $150 and offered Mohr what appeared to be gold jewelry in return.

While Mohr was talking with the man, a woman got out of the vehicle and wrapped her arms around him and grabbed cash from his pocket.

The man and women then got in a Chevrolet Tahoe and fled.

Earlier this month, police charged Viorica Petre, 32, with robbery, simple assault and conspiracy, and they charged Nicolae Miclescu, 32, with conspiracy to commit robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police were able to track the Tahoe to an address in Baltimore, but the couple weren’t there.

Police got a search warrant for the Tahoe and recovered “dozens of pieces of fake gold Rolex (and) fake gold chains which is consistent with method of operations used in robberies up and down the east coast committed by Romanian robbery crews,” police wrote in charging documents.

Police said the pair are citizens of Romania who are in the United States on expired visas. The Tahoe was reported as a rental vehicle stolen from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Susquehanna Regional Police Department asked that anyone with information about Petre and Miclescu call 717-426-1164 or email Officer Zachary Meador at MeadorZ@Srpd27.com.