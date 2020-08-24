A Lancaster County police chief expressed regret about a press release distributed by his department mocking a man suspected in a burglary.

“Sooooooooo…… Mr. Jevon Nehemiah Latham made the decision, along with a couple of other ‘friends,’ to go and burglarize a building,” the now-deleted release stated.

The old Crimewatch post ends with Latham being described as “currently eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Café Lancaster County Prison, on $50,000 bail.”

Crimewatch PA, a web portal of official releases release law enforcement agencies, includes a disclaimer stating, ”All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

The disclaimer adds, "all site content on the Crimewatch portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content.”

Susquehanna Regional police Chief Charles Haugh apologized in an email sent to LNP | LancasterOnline Monday afternoon.

“This information was reviewed and appropriate changes were made,” he said in the email. “I apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your consideration in this matter.”

Messages to Haugh with questions about who drafted the press release and any potential reprimands were not returned Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Latham, 19, was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal conspiracy as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief related to an alleged building invasion at 139 South River Street in Maytown the previous day.

Latham attempted to flee the scene by running into a cornfield, according to charging documents. He was later located in a friend's vehicle in Marietta with the help of the local K-9 unit and helicopter assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, a sworn affidavit states.

He remains at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for Latham is scheduled Sept. 4 before District Judge Scott Albert. Latham currently lacks legal representation.

The post remained on the department’s Crimewatch page from Saturday afternoon until its removal around 11:40 a.m. Monday, nearly an hour after LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office about the post.

District attorney spokesman Brett Hambright said the office was aware of the post and contacted Susquehanna Regional Police Monday morning.

“We ... discussed presumption of innocence and that it must be considered in all releases of information regarding pending cases/investigations,” Hambright stated.

“Mr. Latham is presumed innocent, and like all other charged defendants, will have fair process and procedure during prosecution," he added.

On Monday, a new Crimewatch post on Latham’s arrest now ends stating “Mr. Latham is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”