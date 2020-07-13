A suspicious box labeled 'TNT' found in the middle of the street in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon did not contain any explosives, police said.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police investigated a "red box in the middle of the street with TNT written on the side" found across from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital's emergency room entrance.

A K-9 trained in explosive detection Lancaster County Sheriff's Office checked the item and determined it was safe to retrieve, Lancaster city police spokesman Lt. Bill Hickey said in an email.

The box was determined to be a "piñata type object" and looked similar to an object in the video game Minecraft, Hickey added.

Police have not determined how the item was left on the street or who it belonged to, police said.

Police shut down Duke Street for about a block to investigate the suspicious box on Sunday.

Lancaster General Hospital was not locked down or evacuated.