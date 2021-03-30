Editor's note: This article was updated to include information from the Lancaster Bar Association.

The Lancaster County Courthouse was evacuated after police responded to a report of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons said at 12:30 p.m. that the package was deemed to not be a threat, adding, "All clear."

Suspicious package at courthouse deemed to be NOT a threat by law enforcement. All clear. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) March 30, 2021

Police and K-9 units were called to the scene after a court employee contacted the sheriff's office about a suspicious package that was delivered, according to the Lancaster Bar Association.

Firefighters were called to the courthouse to assist police at 10:29 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The courthouse was evacuated shortly after.

The courthouse was cleared "out of an abundance of caution," the Bar Association said in a news release.

The package was later determined to not be a threat, according to the news release.

I’m outside the Lancaster County Courthouse with few details on why they’ve been evacuated. As you can see, everything is quite calm pic.twitter.com/fvz6TeQddD — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) March 30, 2021

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Riggs said it's an "active situation" and that he couldn't elaborate more on the incident.

Court proceedings were canceled for the day but will resume as normal tomorrow, according to the Bar Association.

Lancaster County Courthouse is closed for the rest of the day. It’s being evacuated. Sheriffs deputies are standing outside. I’m told “it’s an ongoing investigation”. pic.twitter.com/JPuWp2xGb9 — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) March 30, 2021

North Duke Street was closed between Chestnut and King streets following the evacuation.