Lancaster city police are warning parents after three reports of a suspicious male following children.

Police said that they received three calls – one on Monday and two on Wednesday – regarding a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, thin build, with short brown hair and facial hair, that followed or harassed students on their way to or from school in the northwest part of the city.

Around 3:41 p.m. on Monday, the male “chased a student and her siblings” for about a half block in the 500 block of West Walnut Street, police said. The man was on foot and was last seen in an alley that parallels West Walnut Street.

Two days later, on Wednesday morning around 7:45, a student walking in 200 block of West James Street noticed a man walking behind her. Police said that the man stopped following her when she was on her cell phone, which she used to call a family member that lived nearby.

Later that day, at 3:27 p.m., the same student reported that she saw the man on a bike following the students, saying he had candy, police said. The girl and a friend ran toward the Boys & Girls Club near Linear Park and last saw the man in the 200 block of West Lemon Street, according to police.

Police reviewed camera footage from both LSC and Franklin & Marshall Public Safety but did not see any images of the man.

Since Wednesday, police said they have been in the area, in both uniformed and plain clothes, but have not seen the man.

Police are urging any students or people that had similar experiences but did not report it to call police and file a report.

Police said that they are keeping the school district informed throughout the process.

Here are some tips that police said to keep in mind for staying safe while walking:

Stay alert to your surroundings.

Do not become distracted by electronic devices.

Avoid wearing headphones. Walk in pairs or groups Alter your route.

Don’t take shortcuts. Stick to main roads that are more heavily traveled and visible.

If you sense that you are being followed, go to an area where others are gathered.

Call Police (911 for emergencies and 717-664-1180 for non-emergencies) or find a trusted adult.

Do not accept anything from strangers.

Do not accept rides from strangers.

