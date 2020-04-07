Suspended Manor Township funeral director Andrew T. Scheid is facing another lawsuit surrounding his mortuary practice.

The civil lawsuit filed in Lancaster County Court on March 26 alleges Scheid was negligent and unprofessional while handling funeral services for a Manheim Township woman’s mother.

The lawsuit, filed by Kim McPhail, states Scheid failed to perform the necessary services to have a proper viewing on Dec. 9, 2019, for her mother Jacqueline Hollister, who died four days earlier. Scheid’s actions forced a last-minute cancellation of the viewing, according to the lawsuit.

The funeral service on Dec. 10 also had unexpected issues, the lawsuit claims.

“Scheid did not arrive to the funeral service with a casket or the body,” the lawsuit states, “so the service proceeded without the casket, the body, the flowers, the prayer cards, the register book, or any of the services Scheid was to provide.”

Scheid arrived after the funeral service ended, but without the casket and body, forcing a postponement of Hollister’s burial, according to the suit, which casts doubt on whether the body was buried that day.

“While Scheid ultimately did arrive with a casket and that casket was buried, it remains uncertain whether (Hollister’s) body is even in the casket that was buried.”

McPhail has endured “nightmares and emotional and mental trauma” stemming from the ordeal, the lawsuit added.

An attorney for McPhail declined to comment. Efforts to reach Scheid were unsuccessful.

Scheid’s funeral director and facilities licenses remain indefinitely suspended by the State Board of Funeral Directors following an investigation into dozens of complaints from former and prospective customers that led to a 30-count disciplinary filing in December.

The allegations included unfulfilled contractual obligations, keeping bodies unembalmed and unrefrigerated for an extended period, and not returning cremated remains to families, among other allegations.

A federal lawsuit filed against the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in November alleges a former employee was sexually harassed by Scheid’s wife and that Scheid did nothing to stop it.

