Suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid has been criminally charged with four counts each of tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of corpse.

In addition, the state Attorney General announced a civil lawsuit seeking restitution for numerous families affected by Scheid's practices.

Scheid, 49, surrendered to the Manor Township Police Department Thursday morning, according to a news release by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

He is currently free on a $250,000 unsecured bond. Scheid is restricted from leaving Pennsylvania without written permission from District Judge Josh Keller.

The District Attorney’s office said the four misdemeanor abuse of corpse charges stemmed from the retrieval of four bodies in Scheid's possession on Jan. 14.

LNP | LancasterOnline first reported the late night-recovery by the Lancaster County Coroner at Scheid’s funeral home at 320 Blue Rock Road.

In a suspension order by the State Board of Funeral Directors on Jan. 18, state investigators confirmed four bodies had laid at the funeral home unembalmed and unrefrigerated between 4 and 17 days.

The felony tampering charges relate to falsified death certificates authorities say Scheid filed with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Health Statistics. They say he knowingly filed false information to make him appear in compliance with state funeral law.

In a virtually-simultaneous filing, the state Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit Thursday morning seeking restitution for families due to Scheid’s “failure to deliver services that Pennsylvanian’s paid for.”

In a news release, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Scheid “treated recently deceased Pennsylvanians with no care, and betrayed dozens of families who put their trust in him and his business.”

The lawsuit seeks restitution for services the attorney general's office claims Scheid failed to provide, including cremations that were never conducted, Scheid’s failure to locate ashes of deceased individuals or to provide an embalmed body in a timely manner for a scheduled funeral, as well as failing to provide and publish death certificates and obituaries following payment.

The civil lawsuit, Shapiro adds, will “work to recover consumers’ money and prevent Mr. Scheid from putting any other families through a tragedy like this ever again.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.