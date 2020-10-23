Suspended funeral director Andrew Scheid pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including abuse of a corpse.

Scheid entered his plea at his formal arraignment at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

He was charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and four felony counts of tampering with public records and information.

He remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail and is restricted from leaving Pennsylvania without written permission from District Judge Josh Keller.

VIDEO BELOW: 'This is unbelievable': Son recovers father's remains

In January, LNP | LancasterOnline first reported a disciplinary filing by the State Board of Funeral Directors, outlining 30 counts of state funeral law violations against Scheid.

Four bodies were retrieved from Scheid's funeral home on Blue Rock Road on Jan. 14 by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, and his funeral director's license was suspended four days later. He was fined $150,000.

The State Board of Funeral Directors confirmed the bodies had been at the funeral home unembalmed and unrefrigerated for an estimated four to 17 days, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported.

Scheid's felony charges are related to falsified death certificates, according to authorities, who said Scheid knowingly filed the false documents with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Health Statistics.

