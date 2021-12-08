The suspects who defaced property with stickers bearing white nationalist slogans across the Millersville University campus last week are not believed to be students, a university spokesperson said Wednesday.

Campus police reviewed surveillance footage and believe the suspects were only on school grounds around 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, said Janet Kacskos, the school’s Director of Communications.

Footage is still being reviewed, though investigators do not believe the suspects were Millersville students.

A description of the suspects was not provided. It was not clear exactly how many suspects were on campus, though police believe there may have been four, Kacskos said.

Several of the stickers were found placed in seemingly random locations across campus Friday morning, with some having already been taken down by students. Police found several more stickers Saturday similar to the first ones that were found.

All of the stickers have since been removed, Kacskos said.

At least one of the stickers read “Never apologise for being white,” misspelling the word “apologize.”

The stickers are similar to messages posted on college campuses and K-12 educational buildings across the region over the fall, school President Daniel Wubah said in an email to students.

Wubah denounced the messages, saying the school “(condemns) all forms of hate, bigotry and discrimination on campus.”

Attempts to reach Millersville University police for additional information Wednesday were not immediately successful.

Anyone with information about the incident or is aware of additional locations where the stickers were posted is urged to contact Millersville University police at 717-871-4357 (HELP). Campus police can also be messaged through the LiveSafe app.