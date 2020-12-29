A man is dead after a Tuesday morning stabbing in Lancaster city, where police said they have identified a suspect but are not immediately revealing the person’s name.

That person is free from incarceration as the investigation continues, police said.

That’s according to an evening update from city police, who were initially called about 7:59 a.m. to the stabbing at 25 S. Ann St.

There, officers found a man who was “unconscious and unresponsive” inside, near the front door of the building, according to a news release.

He had been stabbed, police said.

The man died at the scene, police said, adding that emergency medical responders could do nothing to help.

“His identity has not yet been confirmed, but preliminary information indicates that he does not reside in the building,” police said in a news release.

However, police described him as a 55-year-old Lancaster city resident.

In the hours that followed, police said they secured and investigated the scene while also interviewing residents and neighbors. At least some interviews were conducted at the police station, investigators said.

The person accused of carrying out the stabbing remained at the scene, police said.

“This subject, whose identity is not being released at this time, came to the police station to speak with detectives,” police said in the release. “This person was interviewed and released, pending additional investigation.”

According to police, to this point, it seems the stabbing followed “some sort of disturbance” between the 55-year-old man and another person.

Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 717-735-3300 or the local Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips also can be submitted through the police website at www.lancasterpolice.com.

City police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are working with officials at the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

