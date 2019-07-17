What was initially suspected to be an attempt to lure two teenage girls at Park City Center on Sunday turned out to be a crude effort by two teenage boys to get their phone numbers, according to Lancaster city police.

But before it was determined to be a misunderstanding, someone posted a picture of the boys on Facebook, where it was shared more than 3,000 times.

That led to one of the boys — a 17 year old — worried that he was being portrayed as a predator, coming to the police station on Tuesday to explain what happened, according to police.

Lancaster police Lt. Bill Hickey said no one will be charged.

While Hickey said police encourage people to report suspicious activity, they also discourage posting unfounded or unconfirmed information on social media.

