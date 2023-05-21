Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, of Lancaster surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest related to a fatal shooting in East Hempfield Township on Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Melendez was taken into custody after he surrendered to East Hempfield Township police. He was charged with criminal homicide, firearm not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

The day before, just after 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Terry Lane for a report of a shooting. A 29-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Soon after, police issued a warrant for Melendez's arrest.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office isn't releasing the victim's name yet.

Both men were residents of the Trailer Village Community and "were known to each other," according to police.

East Hempfield police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 717-898-3103.