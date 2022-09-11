East Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to a Crime Watch report.

After police arrived, the suspect shot at police and barricaded himself inside a Park City Apartments unit, according to the report.

Lancaster County SERT arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m., and the suspect fired at SERT officers multiple times. SERT negotiators communicated with the suspect.

The surrounding units have been evacuated and McGovernville Road/Route 741 has been closed between 283 and Harrisburg Pike, according to the report.

The suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m., according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.