Accused of assaulting an officer inside a local police station, a New Holland man is facing criminal charges, which state he twisted the officer’s little finger before hitting him in the neck and face.

Adam L. Helman, 27, assaulted the Ephrata officer after being arrested for “prowling” through a residential area about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 25, according to police.

About that time, an officer first spotted Helman in a dark area behind the Pancake Farm restaurant along South State Street in Ephrata Borough, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer watched as Helman then made his way toward a residential area, “prowling and loitering through multiple backyards,” police said.

Specifically, Helman made his way across properties on Henn and Niss avenues, officers said.

Police then approached Helman and arrested him for loitering and prowling at night, transporting him to the Ephrata Police Station for processing, according to the complaint.

There, police said Helman refused to cooperate with officers, including while they were trying to move him into a holding cell.

Helman kicked at officers before grabbing one of them by the “little finger” on his left hand, police said. According to the complaint, Helman twisted the officer’s finger, “causing slight pain and swelling."

Hellman also spit on the officer before hitting him in the neck and face, police said.

Online court documents show that Helman has been charged with felony aggravated assault, as well as a misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night.

Helman was arraigned on those charges before District Judge Tony S. Russell, according to court documents, which show that his bail was set this week at $50,000.

Helman remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to pay that amount, court documents show.