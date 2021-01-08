Susan Eliison, an assistant district attorney of 29 years who served as Lancaster County's first specialized domestic violence prosecutor, retired Friday.

Ellison started her legal career with the Lancaster County District Attorney's office in 1992 as an intern, and took a full-time position the following year.

“I find it horribly offensive that people physically harm or victimize the people they claim as loved ones,” Ellison said, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.

The press release said in 2020, the Domestic Violence Unit prosecuted 766 cases under Ellison’s guidance.

“We salute ADA Ellison for her expertise and dedication to special victims in Lancaster County,” DA Adams said via press release.