The Diocese of Harrisburg has been sued by a man who says he was sexually abused by two priests in the mid-1960s at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, Northumberland County.
Donald Asbee, 67, lived in Milton for six years and was an altar boy at the church. In a statement delivered at the state Capitol Tuesday, Asbee said he was repeatedly raped by the Rev. Raymond Dougherty and the Rev. Walter Sempko over a three-year period.
Dougherty was a priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Columbia, and later served at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lancaster and as chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital. He was among 71 priests who were named by the diocese last August of child sexual abuse.
Dougherty served at the Milton church from 1958-1962. Sempko was the pastor at the Milton church from 1962-1967. Both have since died.
Asbee rejected an offer of $176,875 by the diocese under its Survivor Compensation Program, claiming the amount is too small given the pain he has suffered for more than 50 years.
The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed in Pennsylvania since the state Supreme Court allowed survivors of child sex abuse by priests to file lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations.
The suit names Bishop Ronald Gainer and former Bishop Kevin Rhoads, although neither was bishop when the abuse is alleged to have occurred.
In a prepared statement, diocesan spokesperson Mike Barley announced that the diocese’s attorneys had not had a chance to review the complaint.
He noted that “The actions alleged in this complaint took place long before Bishop Gainer's tenure in Harrisburg. Bishop Gainer has been open and transparent with regard to priest-child sexual abuse and had no knowledge of the priests mentioned in this lawsuit's actions until research was conducted during the grand jury process.”
Added Gainer, “I continue to express our profound sorrow and apologize to the survivors of child sex abuse, the Catholic faithful and the general public for the abuses that took place and for those church officials who failed to protect children.”
Survivors of abuse who notified the diocese have until July 31 to accept or decline offers of compensation.