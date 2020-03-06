A man was charged with breaking into the East Petersburg Community Park bathroom last month after police matched surveillance of him there with an officer's body camera image of him from another interaction, according to police.

Noah Daniel Boughter, 21, of the 2200 block of New Street, East Petersburg, was charged Thursday, March 5, with criminal trespass and criminal mischief for the February bathroom break-in, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Boughter was also charged with marijuana possession after police said they found two bags of suspected marijuana on him when they arrested him at his work.

According to police, Boughter was captured on surveillance at the bathroom. The officer investigating the break-in recognized Boughter from a Feb. 16 incident in which Boughter approached a driver involved in a traffic offense and "inserted himself into the situation in an unsolicited manner," police said.

The officer warned Boughter for interfering and let him go. The interaction was recorded on the officer's body camera. The department began using cameras in November.

Boughter was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $25,000 bail.

