After collecting several convictions for mostly minor offenses related to driving, Steven Hadley’s life changed when he got tagged with a felony for fleeing an officer in 2018. Hadley, now 30, received probation for the offense, and the judge also ordered his driver’s license suspended.

“I did live that life where I deserved that suspension. I deserved what came to me,” Hadley said.

When Hadley called the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation after his conviction in 2019, “they said they got everything they needed to get from the clerk of courts, and I have a one-year term suspension,” he said.

But in January, Hadley discovered that was wrong, after receiving a letter from PennDOT telling him his license would again be suspended, this time for three years for the same 2019 conviction.

The unwelcome news came at a time when, Hadley says, he was starting to turn his life around. In January, he moved into a new apartment in Mountville. The previous year he got a better-paying job setting up retail displays in stores – a job that requires him to drive his own car.

When he was informed he would have to endure another extended license suspension, all that progress, he said, felt like it was about to collapse.

“It felt like a ton of bricks. Everything that I was building brick by brick, I felt like it all fell down on me,” he said.

Hadley is one of a small group of Lancaster County residents challenging in court license suspensions they received, in most cases, years after they were supposed to get them.

LNP | LancasterOnline has so far found 14 such cases.

The cause of the delays is a bureaucratic communication failure between Lancaster County and the state Department of Transportation. In January, Lancaster County Clerk of Courts Mary Anater said her office found more than 2,700 instances, going back to 2013, in which the office had failed to notify PennDOT of a case resolution resulting in a license suspension.

Anater, whose office is in charge of processing records from criminal cases, said notifications were quickly made for all of those overlooked suspensions, explaining why some county residents began receiving suspension notices from PennDOT.

A necessary privilege

The ability to drive is a privilege, not a right, said Vincent DiAngelus, an independent paralegal who specializes in guiding people through the process of restoring a driver’s license.

But access to a car is often a basic necessity to maintain a job and raise children. Losing the driving privilege often triggers a cascade of personal setbacks, DiAngelus said. People with suspended licenses may lose jobs or struggle to care for loved ones.

For that to occur years after a violation because of a paperwork error is tragic, DiAngelus said.

“When the system fails, it destroys the lives of these residents and of the people around them, killing their families, killing their chance of employment, destroying relationships,” DiAngelus said.

Moreover, he said, a suspended license often leads residents to take more risks with the law, such as driving on a suspended license, to keep their lives intact.

Residents sometimes test their luck and continue driving to maintain a job or child-rearing responsibilities, only to get caught again during a traffic stop or car crash that requires police.

“I call it the suspension snowball,” DiAngelus said. Sometimes residents pick up a charge for driving with a suspended license without even knowing their license was suspended in the first place, he said, compounding the problem.

And yet some of these people continue to drive. DiAngelus described their calculations:

“ ‘I’ve got a year to get through this, my job’s going to fire me, I’ve just gotta get through the year.’ ”

He added, “You hope you don’t get caught, and it just snowballs out of control.”

Former state Rep. Stan Saylor, a Republican from York County who pursued a legislative fix to the issue several years ago, said the amount of recordkeeping courthouses have to manage has grown.

The high number of offenses that can draw a driver’s license suspension adds to the confusion, he said. Those violations include failure to pay child support and any charge related to drugs.

“There’s so many things today you can get your license suspended for, and it’s just one of those things that the court system and PennDOT should work together on, which they don’t,” Saylor said.

A large-scale problem

Paperwork problems in county courthouses are not new, said Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth.

“​​This is not an uncommon issue, this is not solely a Lancaster County issue, and I can tell you that because it has been discussed at president judge meetings,” Ashworth said, though those discussions didn’t involve potential solutions.

“​It’s really beyond the authority of president judges to direct clerks of courts or any entity that has to report to Harrisburg or to the Department of Transportation,” Ashworth said.

According to Anater, her office is now up to date on all driver’s license suspensions.

To make sure the office doesn’t miss future suspensions, “We run two reports to identify every case that has driver’s license implications,” Anater said in a text message statement. The reports, run on a daily basis, she said, show cases in which any employee may have missed processing a suspension. If an employee missed any paperwork, “then it is caught with these reports and is immediately remedied,” Anater said.

LNP | LancasterOnline asked PennDOT whether the agency had identified any problems in the current reporting system and if any past study of the issue had produced any fixes.

PennDOT spokesperson Diego Sandino said in an email that questions about potential problems in the system should be directed to clerks of courts, not the state agency. Sandino did not say whether the state agency had ever looked into the recurring issue.

Court officials in Philadelphia report suspensions directly to PennDOT, Sandino said in an email.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also did not directly respond to questions about whether it had identified any systemic problems. “Clerks of courts are independently elected county row officials and, as such, oversee their individual office and staff operations, rather than being under the purview of the (Supreme) Court,” said Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for the state judicial system, which is overseen by Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Witalec also referenced a law that requires clerks of courts to submit license suspensions to PennDOT within 10 days. That law, she said in an email, is in place to address the issue.

Lancaster County’s failure to notify PennDOT of driver’s license suspensions is not the first large-scale breakdown to potentially affect thousands of people.

In 2014, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Philadelphia courthouse failed to notify PennDOT about tens of thousands of suspensions from drug-related convictions over the span of more than a decade. Philadelphia officials retroactively sent some 11,000 notices to PennDOT for convictions from 2013 alone.

Also in 2014, then-York County Clerk of Courts Don O’Shell reported his office found in an audit 5,000 cases between 2004 and 2009 in which the office did not notify PennDOT of a license suspension. His office then processed the suspensions.

When affected individuals appealed their surprise suspensions, the Commonwealth Court ruled in 2015 that PennDOT could not be held liable for the clerk of courts office’s delay in notifying them of suspensions.

In 2013, the state attorney general’s office searched the Lebanon County clerk of courts office for records to show whether driver’s license suspensions were being processed in a timely manner. It resulted in charges against Lisa Arnold, who served as both the county’s prothonotary, which handles civil case records, and the clerk of courts.

The next year, Arnold pled guilty to a minor summary charge and agreed to retire from her job.

Arnold's attorney at the time, Sean Cullen, said after her plea that the workload in Arnold's office grew over the span of years and became "overwhelming," PennLive reported at the time. She was not able to hire enough staff to keep up with the paperwork, the attorney said.

Under the state’s motor vehicle code, PennDOT is responsible for processing a license suspension within 60 days of receiving a notice from a county court. In its reporting system, PennDOT automatically generates and sends a letter to residents once they receive a notification for a suspension.

If they don’t get the notice, DiAngelus said, there’s no other means for PennDOT to learn about the suspensions and whether they’re all getting to the agency in a timely manner.

No law or regulatory change has solved the issue once and for all, either, DiAngelus said.

That’s not for lack of trying.

Saylor helped successfully add language to the state vehicle code that directs clerks of courts to send license suspension notices to PennDOT within 10 days of a conviction.

The attorney general’s charges against Arnold stemmed from that law, which applied retroactively to delayed suspensions from as far back as 2004.

Saylor said the legislation may have helped clean up delays among clerk of courts offices in the short term, but more is needed.

“It was a fix at the time, but when officeholders change, things get through the cracks, certain things aren't passed along to the next office holder,” Saylor said.

Redemption deferred

Craig Gomez got sober after collecting a DUI in 2008. But on a Friday night 10 years later, he decided to hang out with some friends. He ended up drinking and smoking marijuana that night, a relapse, he said.

On his short drive home in the early morning, Gomez said he fell asleep on the road and hit a pedestrian, killing her.

Gomez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2019 and served three years in prison. After his conviction, Gomez surrendered his driver’s license.

When he was released in April, Gomez set out to restart his life.

Gomez said he was able to find a job within a month of leaving prison. With no license, he got rides to work every day, but Gomez was eligible to pursue a limited driver’s license so he could drive himself.

It wasn’t cheap. Gomez said he put down $2,000 for a 2012 Dodge Avenger. He paid about $1,300 to get it on the road, including insurance, fees to PennDOT and installing an interlock system in the car, a device that requires drivers to blow into a Breathalyzer in order to start the engine.

Then in December, Gomez received notice his license would be suspended the following month for three years, citing his vehicular homicide conviction.

Not only did he learn that, in the eyes of PennDOT, he had not served his three-year suspension concurrently with his prison sentence, as he believed, but his vehicular homicide conviction made him ineligible to have the limited license he had already paid for.

“I came home on the 19th of April, and I was working by May 1, and then I went through all this suspension craziness for months just to get this done,” Gomez said. “Now that I got that done, I have to wait to go to court to save my license.”

If the suspension goes through, Gomez said he’ll lose his car and his down payment with it. Before that, he’ll also have to pay to have the interlock device removed from it. If he wants to pursue a limited license after he completes his suspension, he’ll have to start the process over again, he said.

Legal experts said some residents affected by the delayed suspensions likely will succeed in getting them thrown out due to the yearslong delays, but it will depend in part on their particular situation.

An appellant like Gomez likely will have a harder case to argue, they said – something Gomez himself acknowledged.

The Ronks resident said a lawyer he briefly consulted told him he likely would not succeed in getting his suspension eliminated, given his 2019 conviction was relatively recent and his crime led to the death of an innocent person.

“I'm not like a weak person, but something like this could break a person,” Gomez said.