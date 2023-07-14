Growing up in the inner city of Washington, D.C., School District of Lancaster’s new superintendent, Keith Miles Jr., learned quickly that having role models of color and taking every opportunity offered would lead him to success.

Now that he’s experiencing success, his hope is to give back to similar communities, a life and career goal that brings him to Lancaster city.

Before becoming leader in Lancaster with its 10,000-students made up of more than two-thirds people of color, Miles worked in several districts with similar demographics. Those experiences will be present in his work here in the School District of Lancaster, he says.

Since starting in the role July 1, he’s worked closely with newly appointed Assistant Superintendent Matthew Przywara. Przywara had been in the running for the superintendent role – and had a fair share of support from the community before Miles was selected – but Miles sees his partnership with Przywara as the best way to serve the community.

LNP | LancasterOnline talked to Miles recently to learn more about what brought him here and his hopes for the role. The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Why the School District of Lancaster?

It’s a diverse community… there are large numbers of students in our district and in Lancaster city that are refugees and immigrants, students that need support. When I'm thinking about the work and the work being meaningful; it’s supporting students who need the most support.

What do you plan to do at SDL to meet that goal of ensuring all students have the same life-changing opportunities you did?

I want to listen to parents, students, staff and community members, just to hear what the challenges are in the community and hear from our students. What are some obstacles and barriers that have stood in the way or have challenged them from reaching their potential? And once the challenges are there, to work with the diverse team to come up with some comprehensive and strategic solutions to remove those barriers to mitigate some of the achievement struggles that our students have experienced and put long-term plans in place so we can sustain the growth that we’re making.

What's the most important thing you've learned from your former roles that you can bring to this role?

Our parents are huge advocates for their children. They bring a very needed voice to the work, so listening to parents, ensuring that there are regular touches with parents and that they feel good about the school district ….

And finally, what I've learned is that literacy is extremely important. We find that students who are exposed to more words are more successful, their trajectory changes when they're exposed to quality books, and they develop an interest and excitement for reading. … If we have students reading by third grade, on grade level, the other subjects and studies and school becomes easier for students and they can go further ….

How long do you plan on staying at SDL and how do you plan to provide continuity for the district?

These roles require time and so I really appreciate the board giving me a five-year term to begin to work, but I see that as a beginning. Five years from now, the board and I will be hopefully signing another five-year contract. So my hope is that at least 10 years I would dedicate to this work. I have time left in my career to really grow this school district to grow the initiatives to really spend those 10 years getting to know the community and because of the continuity, student achievement can accelerate even faster ….

How do you plan to advocate and hold legislators accountable for reworking Pennsylvania's model for funding public schools?

We have students in our district who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, and our students require more resources and support, so just ensuring that our community members and lawmakers are knowledgeable of how we effectively use our funds here in the district to support our state's most vulnerable youth is important ….

Staying open in terms of communication with lawmakers so they know on the ground the work that we're doing, the successes that we're seeing and the appropriate use of our funds to best support students, I think is my way of advocating ….

Those challenges noted, what do you personally think are the biggest challenges facing the district?

A new issue is student mental health, making sure that we have the proper staff on hand to support our young people who are having breakdowns due to trauma and extra factors that students shouldn’t have to deal with ….

Ensuring that the curriculum is keeping pace with what's happening around us … infusing social emotional learning across the curriculum that helps reduce mental health challenges later ….

And finally, our facilities are always a challenge keeping them clean, ensuring that we have enough space for all students, that we are upgrading our facilities, that we are exposing our students to technologies that they’ll live and work in during their work years when they graduate ….