“Collaborate.” “Self-care.” “Read.” “Be careful.”

Those were just some of the tips offered by regional leaders Thursday evening during the third virtual town hall meeting in the “We Are Done Dying” series presented by the Lancaster NAACP.

The discussion centered around improving health and economic prosperity in communities of color. The discussion included black doctors and entrepreneurs, as well as an infectious disease expert from UPMC.

On health

Alarming health data among minorities launched the webinar.

Black women are four times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, Dr. Sharee Livingston, an obstetrician at UPMC Lititz, said at the start of the hourlong discussion.

“That should astound us,” she said.

The social determinants of health, Livingston said, including employment, education and housing, are a major factor in morbidity.

“Racism — not race — is making us sick,” she said.

Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC, also stressed black health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying easing restrictions should not mean leaving your mask at home.

“We are in the midst of something we haven’t seen in 100 years,” he said. “That means when you’re out in public, you’re wearing a mask. You still need to take care of yourself.”

And amid protests over police brutality in communities of color, “race-related stress is of the utmost importance right now,” said Dr. Latinia Shell, owner and CEO of Diversity Works, a counseling service based in Lancaster focused on serving marginalized groups.

She plans on helping launch racial healing group sessions among black and brown men and women beginning in July.

On education and wealth

Education reform was also stressed during the meeting.

When asked by a viewer on the Zoom video-conferencing call what School District of Lancaster could do to increase positive outcomes in education for students of color, the Rev. Gerald Simmons of Faith Tabernacle Transformation & Development Inc. said the answer was to fight for equal funding, which he adds the school district has been fiercely pursuing.

“The area where we have to build a future is the education of our children,” he said. “It is a strategy for those who oppose equality to undereducate, to overincarcerate and to underemploy the skills of black and brown people, and that prevents us from gaining enough wealth to have nest eggs ... in good neighborhoods and then be able to build reservoirs of generational wealth,” he said.

Economic prosperity in communities of color goes hand-in-hand with the success of black-owned businesses, said Regilynn Haywood, owner of There She Glows Skincare in Harrisburg.

She plans on doing just that today.

“Tomorrow is Juneteenth and I know personally I’m going to be buying black all day,” she said. “I have saved my coins.”

The community at-large should begin to consider what everyday products could be purchased from black-owned businesses, she said.

“Is it my skincare? Is it even my toilet paper? Is it the syrup that I put on my pancakes?” Haywood said. “We have to make a conscious decision.”

The NAACP’s virtual series continues Thursday when the topic will be “Education.” Those interested in participating can register online.