Lancaster Farm Sanctuary has been granted a reprieve — for now — from losing it permission to operate.

The owners of a neighboring farm, Cindi and Ed Hughes of Heritage Creek Farm Camp, have complained about increased traffic on a shared driveway lane off Milton Grove Road in a rural area of Mount Joy Township and asked the township to revoke the sanctuary’s agritourism enterprise permit.

Township supervisors, at their meeting Monday, declined to weigh in on the request. The permit was issued by the township in July. The sanctuary, on 18 acres behind the Hughes’ property, cares for about 70 rescued farm animals and is open to visitors. It is operated by Sarah Salluzzo and Jonina Turzi.

Township solicitor Josele Cleary told the supervisors that the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code restricts their role.

“You don’t have the power to revoke a permit,” Cleary said. “The zoning officer has the power. … At most, you could recommend to the zoning officer that the zoning officer revoke the permit.”

The supervisors declined to do so. The township’s zoning officer, Justin Evans — who is also the township manager — said Tuesday he will not revoke the permit.

The Hugheses maintain that increased traffic from sanctuary visitors on the shared driveway has adversely affected their small-scale vegetable farm and educational center at 1949 Milton Grove Road.

The farm sanctuary, at 1871 Milton Grove Road, is accessible only from Milton Grove Road via a driveway through the Hughes’ property that has three easements, covering different sections of the lane, allowing for the shared use. One easement, recorded in 1995, contains a restriction that the driveway be used only for access to farming operations and a single-family dwelling.

During public comment at the supervisors’ Dec. 21 meeting, the Hughes’ attorney, Julie Miller, asked the township to revoke the permit, telling the supervisors that agritourism activities aren’t permitted by the easement restriction and that granting the permit was a mistake. Miller added that the sanctuary owners noted on the permit application that the property is accessed by a driveway easement but failed to include the easement limitations.

Evans explained later that permit applicants are asked to provide information on any deed restrictions or easements, but the township typically doesn’t research those things.

“This was something that was well beyond what we normally look for in permit processing,” he said.

Evans said he didn’t learn about the easement restriction until after the permit was issued and he was contacted by Cindi Hughes and Miller.

Still, in November, he sent a letter to Miller explaining why the township would not revoke the permit.

“The township does not have the right to make a determination concerning the interpretation of the 1995 easement,” Evans wrote in the letter.

Evans said Tuesday that “the terms of this additional driveway easement are in essence a matter that (is) enforced civilly between parties if need be. And that the permit was issued based on the facts that were presented and in accordance with the criteria for the agritourism enterprise … that we have in the zoning ordinance.”

Possible ways to resolve the issue, Evans said, could include arriving at an amicable agreement or mediation. The Hugheses also could take the matter to court.

Efforts to reach the Hugheses and Miller for comment were unsuccessful.

“We just really sincerely hope that this can be resolved in a way that is mutually beneficial for both of our businesses, and we truly believe that that’s possible given the reality that our missions and the way we function are so similar,” Salluzzo, the sanctuary’s director, said Tuesday. She said she and Turzi are open to mediation and are willing to compromise “within reason.”