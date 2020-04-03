With the recent pandemic, stay-at-home orders and business closures, remember one thing: the sky will always be there.

There are two big astronomical events happening in April. Permitting that the weather is clear and that light pollution is low, hopeful viewers should see the cosmos in action this month.

April 8 is when the moon will be at its fullest. This year's April full moon, also known as the full pink moon, will also be a supermoon.

Supermoons happen when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, known as its perigee.

In total, four supermoons will be visible in 2020. Two have already happened: one each in February and March.

After April's supermoon, there will be one more in May, known as the full flower supermoon.

From April 22 to 23, the Lyrids meteor shower will be visible.

It's one of the smaller visible meteor showers, producing around 20 or so visible meteors an hour at its peak.

Meteors are best viewed when the skies are especially dark, so watching from a location with little light pollution will be key to watching the showers later this month.

The Lyrids are the precursor to the more lively Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which will happen from May 6 to 7.

Viewers can expect to see 60 or more visible meteors an hour at its peak.

