A Lancaster man who took part in the murder of a Conestoga Valley schoolteacher when he was 16 will not be resentenced, a Pennsylvania appellate court ruled recently, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Marcus Rutter, now 21, is serving 54 years to life in prison for robbing and killing 32-year-old Nicole Mathewson in 2014, the district attorney's office said. He was charged as an adult. Rutter's cousin, Thomas Moore, now 30, was also charged in the murder and is serving a life sentence with an added 20 years.

Rutter argued on appeal that his sentence was a "de facto life sentence," the district attorney's office said, and cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 ruling that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles is unconstitutional.

However, Rutter's sentence is not a life-without-parole term, and his request for relief was rejected, the district attorney's office said.

Rutter's claims that his "significant efforts at rehabilitation" were not considered by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth were also rejected by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to the district attorney's office.

Rutter's had been re-sentenced to 54 years to life in March 2019, the district attorney's office said. He had originally been sentenced to 54 to 109 years.

At sentencing, Judge Ashworth called the murder and robbery of Mathewson "violent in the extreme," the district attorney's office said.

Rutter and Moore stole items from Mathewson including electronics, her car and debit card before beating her to death Dec. 15, 2014, according to the district attorney's office.

Rutter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy, burglary, robbery, receiving stolen property and access device fraud in July 2016.