A Columbia man who fatally shot his mother in 1976 when he was 14 will not get any relief on his sentence despite being eligible for parole for the past three years, a Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled.

Gregory S. Sourbeer, now 58, argued that he should be resentenced to a shorter term and that his current minimum sentence of 25 years in prison is illegal, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

In 2017, Sourbeer was resentenced to 25 years to life and was given credit for his 41 years already served in prison, court records said, due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sentences of life without parole for juveniles convicted of murder was unconstitutional.

As a result of the 2017 resentencing, Sourbeer became eligible for parole immediately, court documents said.

Senior Judge John L. Musmanno, in denying the appeal, noted that Sourbeer wasn’t guaranteed parole, but had to prove that he was no longer a danger to society, due to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

Musmanno also said found that Sourbeer’s minimum sentence of 25 years was not illegal since he became eligible for parole at the time of resentencing.