Superior Court judge decries 'new Jim Crow,' urges fight against poverty, injustice

Everyday citizens should build on the successes of the Civil Rights era by pressing the fight against poverty and injustice, a Pennsylvania appellate court judge told the Lancaster NAACP on Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Carolyn Nichols, speaking Thursday at Millersville University, decried what she called a “new Jim Crow” trapping many people of color in a permanent underclass, “regardless of how many low-wage jobs they may hold.”
“We see sharpened attacks on reproductive rights, voter rights, environmental justice and the sharp rise of income disparities. More than ever, hate and racial and political polarization are on the move,” Nichols said.
(Enacted in the South after the Civil War, Jim Crow laws codified racial segregation and disenfranchised African-Americans.)
“Today we continue fighting battles we thought we won in the epic civil rights struggles of the past century,” Nichols added. “Clearly, making equal justice a reality and holding America to the promise, the noble promise of the Constitution, remains unfinished business.”
Nichols, a former Common Pleas judge in Philadelphia who was elected in 2017 to a 10-year term on Superior Court, said courts alone can’t solve societal problems. She urged her audience to engage in the issues broadly and to commit personally to mentoring a young person or helping an ex-offender get back on his feet after leaving prison.
“When returning citizens come to your church, don’t be moving in the pew to get away from them,” she said. “That’s how people become isolated and go back” to the street.
Nichols said the best way to reduce recidivism is to steer young people from behaviors that trap them in the criminal justice system in the first place.
She said America can’t incarcerate its way out of poverty, substance abuse and mental health crises, yet inadequate funding forces urban schools to eliminate uplifting classes in art, music and physical education.
“Underfunded, failing schools result in our children being pushed out or dropping out,” perpetuating a school-to-prison pipeline, Nichols said.
Nichols was the main speaker at Lancaster NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund Gala.