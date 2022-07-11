The forecast this week will involve just about everything for a typical summer week in Lancaster County.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and into Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service in State College. Sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s are forecast this week, and the lows at night will drop to the mid 60s.

Look for sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s today. Sunny and warmer on Monday. A frontal system will bring a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Dry and warm for the remainder of the week. pic.twitter.com/eKt3sM8GJB — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 10, 2022

Here's a look at the forecast this week for Lancaster County, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 84

Monday night: Clear skies. Low: 67

Tuesday: Sunny skies; a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Winds could also gust as high as 21 mph. High: 92

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 89

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 64

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 65