It's shaping up to be a hot and sunny week for Lancaster County.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will open the week on Monday, according to National Weather Service in State College. After that, no rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

The highs this week will stay in the mid to upper 80s, but a high of 94 is forecast for Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster, according to NWS in State college:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.; cloudy skies gradually become mostly sunny. High: 82

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 57

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High: 80

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 85

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies., Low:62

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 89

Thursday night: Clear skies. Low: 66

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 94

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 74