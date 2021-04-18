Lancaster County should see mostly sunny, springtime weather this week, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Wednesday will see a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. The showers should continue throughout the day, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The showers should clear up before 8 p.m., according to the forecast.

Windy weather could hit the area on Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of up to 22 mph on Tuesday, according to the forecast. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph on Wednesday and 27 mph on Thursday, AccuWeather forecasts.

High temperatures should remain in the mid-60s to low-70s through Wednesday, before dipping into the low 50s on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will return to the low 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Above average temperatures of 70 degrees or more will be possible Tuesday, ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo said, before a “potent” cold front on Wednesday moves in.

AccuWeather is projecting a slightly warmer week, with high temperatures hovering in the high-60s before dropping to the low-50s on Thursday and then return to the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday. A week-high temperature of 75 degrees is forecast for Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures could reach as low as the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.