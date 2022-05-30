Lancaster County is in store for warmer weather this week, beginning with a sunny and clear Memorial Day with summerlike temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

High temperatures throughout the early part of the week should be in the high-80s or low-90s, starting with a sunny day today with a high near 87, NWS weather forecasts show. Tuesday and Wednesday will see similar temperatures, which lows throughout this part of the week expected to be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday could also see some showers early in the morning before 2 a.m. and then again in the evening around 8 p.m., lasting through early Thursday morning.

Thursday will see a slight cooldown, with high temperatures dropping into the low-80s and low temperatures in the low-60s. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible and could last into early Friday morning.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high in the mid- to high-70s and a low in the mid- to high-50s and a chance of showers throughout the day.