Sunrise August 12 2021

The sun rises over farmland in the northern part of Lancaster County Thursday morning, August 12, 2021.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Following tropical depression Ida, Lancaster County will get some fall-like weather this weekend, before more rain is expected on Sunday. 

Today forecast to be sunny with a high of 74, according to the National Weather Service in State College. It will be mostly clear, with a slight breeze. 

Temperatures will drop into 50s tonight, with a low 54. 

Saturday will start off with patch fog before opening up to be a clear sunny day, with a high near 79 expected. 

There's a 40% chance of showers of Sunday. 

Labor Day will be clear and sunny, with a high around 80.  

