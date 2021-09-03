Following tropical depression Ida, Lancaster County will get some fall-like weather this weekend, before more rain is expected on Sunday.

Today forecast to be sunny with a high of 74, according to the National Weather Service in State College. It will be mostly clear, with a slight breeze.

Temperatures will drop into 50s tonight, with a low 54.

Saturday will start off with patch fog before opening up to be a clear sunny day, with a high near 79 expected.

There's a 40% chance of showers of Sunday.

Labor Day will be clear and sunny, with a high around 80.